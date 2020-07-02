Mary Lucille Stovall, daughter of Ben and Dorothy Shimel was born April 12, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. They had three children. Mary Lu was the youngest. Her two siblings are sister Barbara and brother Bob. All have passed away.

My mom loved her parents and siblings and they were very close. Mary Lu had two children with Ken, Lori and Rod. Lori and Russ have two sons, Clayton and Parker. Rod and Vicki have two children, Kimberly and Casey.

Mary Lu married Gary Lee Stovall Aug. 8, 1970. Gary passed Jan. 15, 2015, at the age of 74. Mary Lu loved entertaining family, friends and her beloved neighbors.

Mary Lu's passion was her horses and dogs! She was very blessed to have horses and dogs all her life. Her Fallbrook, California residence provided much love and enjoyment. Her large property was able to accommodate all her animals; it was paradise to her.

Mary Lu was mainly a homemaker for her husband and kids. She retired from the propane gas industry. Mary Lu passed away peacefully in her sleep April 16, 2020, at the age of 74. She battled memory issues and suffered from the effects of Huntington's Disease Chorea.

Mom never lost her ability to recognize her family. After my dad passed, we found a place closer to our home. Mary Lu became a memory care resident in 2016 of Park Regency. She would often tell staff members she was going gambling in Laughlin. I am thankful to the professionals at Parentis Hospice during the COVID-19 lockdown. My mom at the very end was comfortable. I know she is finally home in heaven with her Lord and savior!

Honoring my Dad's wishes, Russ and I made all the mortuary and cemetery arrangements for both of them.

Mom was buried privately April 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to the coronavirus lockdown (Covid-19) only Russ and I were allowed to be there! Our plans for Mom's loved ones to attend were not allowed. It was an amazing day in every way that day to reunite Gary and Mary Lu! Russ and I stayed there "toasting" them until the pallbearers/burial team was finished.

Mom's favorite family vacation and year-round holiday location was at the "Polish Paradise" in Parker, Arizona. The river house has been in the family since 1966. Family and friends and pets enjoy the peaceful, beautiful desert and Colorado River. Desert sunsets are amazing. This is a special photo of you there on the dock with your beloved dogs. May you Rest in Peace Mom, I love you! Lori

Donations in memory of Mary Lu Stovall can be made to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.