Sarah Porter graduates from the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Sarah Porter of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Utah, April 30.

Porter, who earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduating class of 2020 included students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. This class is the first to graduate from the university since it was selected as a new member of the Assoc...