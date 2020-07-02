Auditions open for Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'A Grand Night for Singing'

King’s Players recently announced auditions for children between eight and 20 years of age to be held Monday, July 6, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

The singing auditions will be held from 6-8 p.m. at 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. Singers need to be prepared with a one-minute song.

The show, “A Grand Night for Singing,” is a musical revue penned by Rodgers and Hammerstein. It will be a full-youth production with only a few featured adult soloists.

Director Mary Fry said she liked this format “since it allows more cast members to participate in the great songs from sho...