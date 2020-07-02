Beethoven Live' to be livestreamed

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Repertory Theatre is holding a fundraiser featuring the renowned pianist Hershey Felder in a direct live broadcast streamed from Florence, Italy.

In a repeat of a past performance, “Beethoven Live,” Felder reenacts the maestro’s last days at the piano. The fee is a nonrefundable $55 per household for the streaming Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. PDT.

For more details visit San Diego Repertory Theatre’s website at http://SDRT.org or call 619-544-1000 between noon and 6 p.m.

The livestreaming event features the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, text by Felder and is ba...