Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the coronavirus's severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

The 65-year-old populist who has been known to mingle in crowds without covering his face confirmed the results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters huddled close in front of him in the capital, Brasilia. He said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against COVID-19.

"I'm...