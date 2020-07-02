Iran declines to disclose cause of mysterious nuke site fire
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 1:49pm
JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Iran's underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident — even as Tehran insisted it knew the cause but would not make it public due to "security reasons."
The multiple, different claims by a self-described group called the "Cheetahs of the Homeland" included language used by several exiled Iranian opposition organizations. They also focused almost entirely on I...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)