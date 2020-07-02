Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

 
LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a letter published this week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown "beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air." That means people in certain indoor conditio...



