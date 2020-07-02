Coping with the loss of a loved one while social distancing

Those who have lost loved ones can embrace various strategies to cope with their loss even while stay-at-home orders remain in place.

FALLBROOK – Coping with the loss of a loved one can be challenging in the best of times, but many people have had to confront such challenges at a time that is unlike any other in modern history.

By the start of the second full week of May 2020, the World Health Organization reported that roughly 279,000 people across the globe had died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Many of the 215 countries, areas or territories that reported cases of COVID-19 implemented social distancing measures in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. While such efforts no doubt saved lives, they also...