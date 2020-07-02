Protecting dental patients during COVID-19 is a priority for dentist Clayton Cooke

Dr. Clayton Cooke, DDS, and his staff wear disposable lab coats, N-95 masks, face shields, hair coverings and gloves to better protect patients during the COVID-19 concerns.

FALLBROOK – Patients of Dr. Clayton Cooke, DDS, have experienced the highest level of care and cleanliness in his office for many years. When COVID-19 began affecting society, this Fallbrook professional knew he wanted to go "above and beyond" what changes the governing agencies would require in reopening dental offices.

Cooke's office is now open, and several new infection control strategies have been implemented to further protect his patients from the illness.

"We want our patients to feel very safe, comfortable and well-served," Cooke said.

It is important, he said, that patients k...