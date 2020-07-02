Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By American Counseling Association
Special to Village News 

Will a driving vacation be safe this year?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2020 at 5:53pm



Summer vacation planning has become a more demanding challenge for many this year. As parts of the country begin to open up, many people are anxious to escape from having been locked down at home and to be someplace different for a while.

Past vacation choices might have meant considering travel overseas or a flight to another part of this country. This year the planning and possible destinations for most people will probably require different choices. Road trips are the likely choices for many.

If it’s possible, getting away for even a short trip can be a good idea. If your family has...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 08:20