'A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 11:08am
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and SOPHIA TULP
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For two weeks, Rachael Jones has stayed home, going without a paycheck while waiting and waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test from a pharmacy near Philadelphia.
"I'm just so disappointed. I just don't know how -- with the resources and the people we have and the money we have -- we can't get this right," she said.
Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing si...
