AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.

Dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for a full day strike. Those who can't strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes — the amount of time prosecutors say a white M...