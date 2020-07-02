Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

 
Last updated 7/7/2020 at 2:54pm



LEAH WILLINGHAM and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working for weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees. In addition, Dobbs...



