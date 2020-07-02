Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products "back to U.S. soil," creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a "range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers" in places like China and Russia. That includes medical equipment and pharmaceut...