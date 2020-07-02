Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies
Last updated 7/7/2020 at 11:27am
WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products "back to U.S. soil," creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a "range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers" in places like China and Russia. That includes medical equipment and pharmaceut...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)