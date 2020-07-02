Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift
Last updated 7/5/2020 at 12:40pm
BILL BARROW
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation.
Now, during a national reckoning on racism, Democratic Party leaders want those symbolic changes to become part of a fundamental shift at the ballot box.
Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and thus less likely to embrace President Donald Trump's white identity politics. Southern Democrats are...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)