DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be "fully operational" even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anything less, she says, would fail students and taxpayers.

DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump administration launched an all-out effort to get schools and colleges to reopen. Audio of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.

"Ultimately, it's not a matter of if schools need to open, it's a matter of how. S...