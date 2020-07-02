DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic
Last updated 7/7/2020 at 11:18am
COLLIN BINKLEY
AP Education Writer
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be "fully operational" even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anything less, she says, would fail students and taxpayers.
DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump administration launched an all-out effort to get schools and colleges to reopen. Audio of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.
"Ultimately, it's not a matter of if schools need to open, it's a matter of how. S...
