Discourse over national anthem looms for NBA, other leagues
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 2:23pm
SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
Rick Carlisle isn't sure what to expect from players during the national anthem when the NBA season resumes in empty arenas in Florida.
The Dallas Mavericks coach does know how he will react if players kneel or otherwise violate a longtime league policy that requires them to stand during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
"We support our players 100% in terms of their ability to express themselves individually or as a group if they wish," Carlisle said. "I don't know exactly what it's going to look like in Orlando. There could be different forms of ex...
