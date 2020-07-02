Golden State Killer admits murders, rapes for life in prison

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Monday, June 29. AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli photo

Don Thompson and Brian Melley

The Associated Press

Gay Hardwick stood arm-in-arm with her husband to face a criminal dubbed the Golden State Killer and couldn't recognize the elderly man hunched in a wheelchair as the sadistic rapist who had terrorized them 42 years earlier.

In a hushed and raspy voice, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. – a serial rapist before he became a serial killer – acknowledged in two words, "I admit," that he had attacked the couple in 1978 as he pleaded guilty Monday, June 29, to 13 murders and admitted dozens of rapes and crimes too old to be prosecuted as part of a...