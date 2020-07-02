Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Golden State Killer admits murders, rapes for life in prison

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:48am

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Monday, June 29. AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli photo

Don Thompson and Brian Melley

The Associated Press

Gay Hardwick stood arm-in-arm with her husband to face a criminal dubbed the Golden State Killer and couldn't recognize the elderly man hunched in a wheelchair as the sadistic rapist who had terrorized them 42 years earlier.

In a hushed and raspy voice, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. – a serial rapist before he became a serial killer – acknowledged in two words, "I admit," that he had attacked the couple in 1978 as he pleaded guilty Monday, June 29, to 13 murders and admitted dozens of rapes and crimes too old to be prosecuted as part of a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 10:11