Governors' companies among recipients of virus relief loans

JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19's effect on the economy, data released Monday show.

The governors of at least eight states have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies' loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million. It is legal for businesses...