Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health official: Trump rally 'likely' source of virus surge

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 8:08pm



SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

