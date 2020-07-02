'Huge bummer': July Fourth will test Americans' discipline
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 1:38pm
JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans' self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors and local officials have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home. Even then, they were told to keep their backyard cookouts small.
"This year is a huge bummer, to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)