Most stocks slink back after strong rally, except for tech

STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of Wall Street is slipping in midday trading on Tuesday, giving back some of the big gains made the past couple weeks, but a handful of tech giants bucked the trend and kept the market's losses in check.

Seven out of 10 stocks in the S&P 500 were dropping, and the index was 0.1% lower, as of noon Eastern time. Stocks sank more in France, Germany and elsewhere after the European Union's executive arm said this year's recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be deeper than forecast. It also said next year's expected rebound could be...