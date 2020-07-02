Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma
JAY REEVES
Associated Press
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Thousands gathered in this river city in 1940 to dedicate a new bridge in honor of white supremacist Edmund Pettus, a Confederate general and reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. Just 25 years later, the bridge became a global landmark when civil rights marchers were beaten at its base.
Today, with thousands protesting nationwide against racial injustice, a years-old push is gaining steam to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of Rep. John Lewis, who led the 1965 marchers on "Bloody Sunday." But the idea is drawing opposition in Selma, including f...
