Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NASA names DC headquarters after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:51am

Engineer Mary W. Jackson at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in 1977. NASA via AP/ Robert Nye photo

Isabel Van Brugen

The Epoch Times

NASA announced Wednesday, June 24, that it will name its Washington headquarters building after Mary W. Jackson, the first African American female engineer at the agency.

According to a news release Wednesday, Jackson, a mathematician and aerospace engineer, began her career at NASA in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Virginia-born Jackson continued to head programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA's science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, accordi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 08:21