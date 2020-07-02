NASA names DC headquarters after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson
Isabel Van Brugen
The Epoch Times
NASA announced Wednesday, June 24, that it will name its Washington headquarters building after Mary W. Jackson, the first African American female engineer at the agency.
According to a news release Wednesday, Jackson, a mathematician and aerospace engineer, began her career at NASA in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.
Virginia-born Jackson continued to head programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA's science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, accordi...
