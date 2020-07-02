'People aren't stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has long played the straight man to Donald Trump, translating the president's bombast into more measured, calming language.

His job has become even more difficult. As coronavirus cases spike across large parts of the country despite months of lockdown, Pence has spent the past week trying to convince the American public that things are going very well, even though they're not.

"Make no mistake about it, what you see today is that America is going back to work and the American people are finding a way every day to put...