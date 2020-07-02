Project Veritas: Facebook moderators say they delete everything conservative, Pro-Trump
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:50am
PETR SVAB
The Epoch Times
Undercover videos indicate that some Facebook content moderators actively focus on posts that are supportive of President Donald Trump, revealing political bias in the company’s policing efforts.
In addition, one former moderator, Zach McElroy, indicated that at least one Facebook algorithm seemed designed to flag predominantly right-leaning content.
McElroy, who spoke to investigative journalism nonprofit Project Veritas, said he’d be willing to testify under oath about what he saw.
Material identified by Facebook algorithms as potential “civic harassment...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)