Project Veritas: Facebook moderators say they delete everything conservative, Pro-Trump

PETR SVAB

The Epoch Times

Undercover videos indicate that some Facebook content moderators actively focus on posts that are supportive of President Donald Trump, revealing political bias in the company’s policing efforts.

In addition, one former moderator, Zach McElroy, indicated that at least one Facebook algorithm seemed designed to flag predominantly right-leaning content.

McElroy, who spoke to investigative journalism nonprofit Project Veritas, said he’d be willing to testify under oath about what he saw.

Material identified by Facebook algorithms as potential “civic harassment...