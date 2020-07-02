Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supreme Court OK's limiting free birth control on religious grounds

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 11:21am



JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More employers who cite religious or moral grounds can decline to offer cost-free birth control coverage to their workers, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, upholding Trump administration rules that could leave more than 70,000 women without free contraception.

The high court ruled 7-2 for the administration, which had made a policy change to allow some employers to opt out of providing the no-cost birth control required by the Obama-era health care law. Lower courts had previously blocked the Trump administration's changes.

