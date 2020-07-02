Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 9:55am
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government's small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.
Treasury identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.
The average loan amount for the ent...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
