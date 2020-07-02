Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JOHN FLESHER

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tromped through a strawberry festival in central Florida, detailing the government's new trade pact. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about foreign policy at a roundtable in south Florida. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler toured parts of Michigan and Wisconsin, where he boasted of the Trump administration's efforts to clean up the Great Lakes.

And just this past week, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was listed as a head...