Trump plans fiery speech for Mount Rushmore fireworks

STEPHEN GROVES and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump planned a fiery Mount Rushmore speech Friday night including denunciations of protesters he says are trying to "tear down" the nation's history, coupling condemnation of those who pull down statues with the more traditional July Fourth praise of America's past and values.

Trump, who has spoken forcefully against protesters who have tried to topple Confederate monuments and statues honoring those who have benefited from slavery, planned to target "the left wing mob and those practicing ca...