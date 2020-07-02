Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen

COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if America's schools don't reopen in the fall despite the coronavirus, and he lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that he complained are impractical and expensive.

As Trump increased his pressure on state and local officials, New York City announced that most of its students would return to classrooms only two or three days a week and would learn online in between. "Most schools will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time," said Ma...