Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 11:06am



DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states impose new quarantine requirements on travelers.

United officials said Wednesday that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement benefits, and that 36,000 is a worst-case scenario. The notic...



