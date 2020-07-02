2 jailed in violent Vista carjacking

VISTA (CNS) - Two suspected gang members were behind bars today for allegedly threatening a motorist with a gun on a northern San Diego County street, yanking him out of his car and stealing it.

The violent carjacking in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista took place shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials.

While fleeing the scene of the crime, the thieves got into a crash with another vehicle, authorities said. A short time later, a sheriff's

detective who happened to be in the area spotted the damaged stolen vehicle and radioed its location.

Following a brief road...