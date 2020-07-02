3-vehicle crash reported in Valley Center early Sunday; alcohol possibly a factor, CHP says
Last updated 7/5/2020 at 10:24am
VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Alcohol may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash in Valley Center, authorities said.
The incident occurred at Miller and Misty Oak roads at 1:51 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
It's unclear whether anyone needed medical attention, but one of the vehicles did flip over, according to a CHP officer.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was asked to assist with the investigation, a department dispatcher confirmed....
