Automatic aid compact between Riverside, San Diego counties approved

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an inaugural automatic aid agreement between the Riverside County Fire Department and the San Diego County Fire Authority, under which each agency will be expected to lend a hand during wildfires and other emergencies within a few miles of the county line.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the compact until June 30, 2025, when it will expire, or the parties decide to continue it.

"Riverside County and the San Diego County Fire Authority will benefit with the automatic aid agreement by securing aut...