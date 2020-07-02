Church ladies and their recipes wanted for cooking show

A new cooking show is gearing up for production in North County and will come to YouTube by September. “Church Ladies Potluck” is a half-hour, 13-week cooking show based on heritage recipes passed down through the generations to preserve these homemade dishes.

Organizers are seeking churches and recipes to participate. Programming is nondenominational, nonsectarian and all-inclusive. Every organized religious group with a church kitchen is eligible.

Interested church groups are requested to reach out and set up an interview. Everyone will be considered.

For decades, church ladies ha...