Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal
Special to Village News 

Church ladies and their recipes wanted for cooking show

 
A new cooking show is gearing up for production in North County and will come to YouTube by September. “Church Ladies Potluck” is a half-hour, 13-week cooking show based on heritage recipes passed down through the generations to preserve these homemade dishes.

Organizers are seeking churches and recipes to participate. Programming is nondenominational, nonsectarian and all-inclusive. Every organized religious group with a church kitchen is eligible.

Interested church groups are requested to reach out and set up an interview. Everyone will be considered.

For decades, church ladies ha...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

