Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County: All indoor dining services to stop at midnight

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 5:03pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials today ordered a halt to all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers, effective at midnight.

   Restaurants that are open with dine-in indoor service cannot allow any new customers inside past 10 p.m. Monday, and all customers must be off the premises by 11 p.m. Outdoor dining will still be permitted for those restaurants, as will delivery and takeout. The restrictions, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tue...



