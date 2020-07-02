County supervisors decline to appeal ruling on climate action plan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors decided against appealing a court ruling that found San Diego County's Climate Action Plan to be insufficient, it was announced today.

On June 12, the 4th District Court of Appeal in San Diego also found that reliance on carbon offsets was not legal, and shouldn't be used as a mechanism to allow general plan amendments to move forward.

Carbon offsets are reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases to compensate for emissions made elsewhere.

The board's unanimous vote followed a Tuesday closed session on the lawsuit, accordin...