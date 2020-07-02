Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Blanket Project donates volunteers' handiwork

 
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 5:13am

Jeri Clements, left, member of the Hooks and Needles section of the Fallbrook Blanket Project at the library, presents knitted and crocheted blankets to Vanessa Anderson, center, community relations and events manager, and Audrey Rogal, director of donor relations, both of Armed Forces YMCA on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project donated 44 baby-size to king-size blankets and items to the Armed Services YMCA on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Thursday, June 18. The agency strives to enhance the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life.

Another donation was made of 46 knitted and crocheted blankets, hats, dolls and items to the Women's Resource shelter in Oceanside, Tuesday, June 23. The nonprofit is dedicated to stopping domestic violence and sexual assault throug...



