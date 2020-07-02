Fallbrook Garden Club Scholarship Recipients

Scholarship co-chair Suzanne Kestell of the Fallbrook Garden Club, right, presents Madison Causey, left, with a scholarship.

FALLBROOK – Since 1946 Fallbrook Garden Club has awarded scholarships to students currently enrolled in local area schools pursuing degrees in horticultural or agricultural-related

fields of study. This year, three Fallbrook High School senior students were awarded the scholarship. Each recipient has been presented their scholarship award from scholarship co-chair Suzanne Kestell. Scholarship recipients are Madison Causey, who will attend Southwestern Community College and study ornamental horticultural and floral design; Lucille Goode, who will attend Palomar College to study fire scienc...