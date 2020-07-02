Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club Scholarship Recipients

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2020 at 6:08pm

Scholarship co-chair Suzanne Kestell of the Fallbrook Garden Club, right, presents Madison Causey, left, with a scholarship.

FALLBROOK – Since 1946 Fallbrook Garden Club has awarded scholarships to students currently enrolled in local area schools pursuing degrees in horticultural or agricultural-related

fields of study. This year, three Fallbrook High School senior students were awarded the scholarship. Each recipient has been presented their scholarship award from scholarship co-chair Suzanne Kestell. Scholarship recipients are Madison Causey, who will attend Southwestern Community College and study ornamental horticultural and floral design; Lucille Goode, who will attend Palomar College to study fire scienc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 08:20