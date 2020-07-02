Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Firefighters douse car fire that spread to brush in De Luz

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 8:15am

Firefighters were able to tackle a car fire that spread to nearby vegetation in De Luz early this morning.

The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. along Sandia Creek Drive more than a mile north of Rock Mountain Drive, according to information from North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the car that originated the fire was unoccupied, and flames had spread to an approximately 20-by-20-foot spot of brush, Choi said.

Crews from both North County Fire and Cal Fire San Diego responded to the call. Firefighters got the fire under control quickly, C...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

