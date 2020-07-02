Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Firefighters quickly deal with Rainbow fire

 
Last updated 7/4/2020 at 1:08pm



RAINBOW — A brush fire broke out Saturday in Rainbow near the southbound offramp of Interstate 15 at Rainbow Canyon Road, first reported by North County Fire at 12:20 p.m.

Initially, reports indicated that the fire had spread to a quarter of an acre and one structure was threatened, but reports by 1 p.m. indicated the fire had been contained by firefighters to about one acre.

Fire crews are on the scene mop up the remnants of the fire.

