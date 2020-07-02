Local crocheter creates a stunning piece of art
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 6:37pm
Lexington Howe
Staff Writer
Local Fallbrook resident Jeremy Leon Guerrero created an amigurumi crochet eastern dragon that went viral online.
Leon Guerrero had posted it to a local Facebook page to showcase his work.
"I had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did," Leon Guerrero said. His first introduction to amigurumi, a way of crocheting things to make toys and dolls, was several years prior when his boss introduced him and his co-workers to knitting.
They decided to take a knitting class during their lunch breaks. "The first class there was like 12, 13 people and two guys...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)