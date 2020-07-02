Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local crocheter creates a stunning piece of art

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2020 at 6:37pm

Lexington Howe

Staff Writer

Local Fallbrook resident Jeremy Leon Guerrero created an amigurumi crochet eastern dragon that went viral online.

Leon Guerrero had posted it to a local Facebook page to showcase his work.

"I had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did," Leon Guerrero said. His first introduction to amigurumi, a way of crocheting things to make toys and dolls, was several years prior when his boss introduced him and his co-workers to knitting.

They decided to take a knitting class during their lunch breaks. "The first class there was like 12, 13 people and two guys...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 10:44