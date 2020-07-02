Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Report details pandemic losses to California farms and ranches

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 3:36pm



SACRAMENTO – Pandemic-related losses to California farms, ranches and agricultural businesses will range between $5.9 billion and $8.6 billion in 2020, according to an economic study released June 23. The analysis showed the state’s agricultural sector has already suffered $2 billion in losses so far, from disrupted markets and rising production costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Financial impacts of the pandemic vary widely among different parts of the agricultural economy, according to the study, depending in part on how much a particular crop or commodity relies on sales to foo...



