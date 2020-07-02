Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Residents of Regency Fallbrook enjoy viewing family car parade

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 6:58pm

Fred Schoenhiet and his daughter Paige cruise through the parade on his Harley motorcycle.

FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook hosted a Father's Day Car Parade, Sunday, June 21. Residents, many of them fathers, sat out in the shade of the trees in the parking lot to watch as the decorated cars of loved ones drove by. They hooted and hollered at their friends and family while shaking their pom-poms, enjoying the attention of the drivers and passengers as they slowly cruised by.

For many of the residents of Regency Fallbrook, it was the first time they saw their loved one's faces in person, without an electronic device. They shared smiles with their families across a large space socia...



