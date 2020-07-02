San Diego County records another daily high in new COVID-19 cases

Last updated 7/7/2020 at 5:52pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials Tuesday halted all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

The county also reported a new one-day high of 578 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, raising the region's totals to 17,578 cases and 399 deaths.

Locally, Fallbrook (163 cases) added 10 new cases since Monday, and Bonsall (15 cases) added one and Pala (9 cases) added two.

Of 5,530 tests reported Tuesday, 10% were positive. The 14-day rolling aver...