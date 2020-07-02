SHERIFF'S LOG
NOTE: Block numbers were not available at press time.
June 12
E. Alvarado St Found narcotics
Calle de Talar Death
June 13
Cookie Ln Arrest: Under the influence of drugs
S. Mission Rd Arrest: Felony
W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Misdemeanor
S. Mission Rd Commercial burglary
June 14
Los Cerritos Ln Arrest: Misdemeanor
Los Alisos Dr @ S. Live Oak Park Rd Elder/dependent abuse
Wilt Rd Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon
W. Clemmens Ln Vehicle burglary
Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary
De Luz Rd Residential burglary
N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: M...
