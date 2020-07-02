SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 5:08am

NOTE: Block numbers were not available at press time.

June 12

E. Alvarado St Found narcotics

Calle de Talar Death

June 13

Cookie Ln Arrest: Under the influence of drugs

S. Mission Rd Arrest: Felony

W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Misdemeanor

S. Mission Rd Commercial burglary

June 14

Los Cerritos Ln Arrest: Misdemeanor

Los Alisos Dr @ S. Live Oak Park Rd Elder/dependent abuse

Wilt Rd Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon

W. Clemmens Ln Vehicle burglary

Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary

De Luz Rd Residential burglary

N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: M...