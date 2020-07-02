Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Rainbow

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle through North San Diego County ended with a suspect being arrested in Rainbow Wednesday morning.

It began when San Diego County sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle in Oceanside that had been reported stolen earlier out of Riverside County, according to sheriff's Lt. Glen Twyman

Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but it wouldn't yield and continued east on state Route 78. At some point, the pursuing deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but it was spotted again in San Marcos, Twyman said. Sheriff's deputies again initiated a pursuit, following the vehicle i...