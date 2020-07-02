Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sunny and warm for Fourth of July weekend

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/4/2020 at 11:22am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Fourth of July weekend is expected to be sunny and warm in San Diego County, with highs a couple of degrees above normal and a high surf advisory in effect until noon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A few beaches in San Diego County could remain partly cloudy into the early afternoon Saturday, especially along the central part of the coast, forecasters said.

A south-southwest swell will continue through the weekend along with strong rip currents, the weather service said. Surf of 4-6 feet with sets to 8 feet are expected along the beaches of northern S...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/04/2020 11:34