Sunny and warm for Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Fourth of July weekend is expected to be sunny and warm in San Diego County, with highs a couple of degrees above normal and a high surf advisory in effect until noon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A few beaches in San Diego County could remain partly cloudy into the early afternoon Saturday, especially along the central part of the coast, forecasters said.

A south-southwest swell will continue through the weekend along with strong rip currents, the weather service said. Surf of 4-6 feet with sets to 8 feet are expected along the beaches of northern S...