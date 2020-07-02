Supervisors approve distributing small business stimulus money

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Distribution of $17 million from the federal coronavirus aid bill as part of a small business stimulus program was

unanimously approved Tuesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The five supervisors will allocate the funding to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus in their districts.

The board tentatively approved distribution of the funds May 19, but asked county staff to report back in 45 days with recommendations on implementing the economic stimulus program.

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob co-authored the original proposal. Fletcher sugg...